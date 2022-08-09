Haikyuu Starts Mysterious Countdown Amid Season 5 Rumors

Haikyuu is one of the biggest sports anime to ever hit television, and fans are never shy about their love of the series. Hinata and Kageyama have millions of fans to their names, after all. With the manga now over, all eyes have been on the future as many have wondered when Haikyuu will return to television. And now, a mysterious countdown has gone live to the delight of fans.

The whole thing cropped up online as the official site for Haikyuu in Japan began the ordeal. The new countdown is set to end on August 13th, so fans can expect some sort of announcement to be made. Given the manga's status, fans are pretty certain this countdown has to do with the anime, and this tracks given recent reports.

If you did not know, Haikyuu fans rose up a few days ago when a press release from Japan hit the Internet. After all, the franchise has announced a new cafe collaboration, and the event is meant to celebrate all things Karasuno volleyball. In the collaboration reveal, fans were told all about its menu and merchandise as you'd expect. But in one report, the special collaboration confirmed Haikyuu season five was in the works.

Of course, the series has yet to acknowledge the rumor, but these reports could easily be confirmed on August 13th. For now, Haikyuu fans will have to wait and see what happens. So if you need to know more about the hit Shueisha title, you can read up on it below:

"Ever since he saw the legendary player known as "the Little Giant" compete at the national volleyball finals, Shoyo Hinata has been aiming to be the best volleyball player ever! Who says you need to be tall to play volleyball when you can jump higher than anyone else?

After losing his first and last volleyball match against Tobio Kageyama, "the King of the Court," Shoyo Hinata swears to become his rival after graduating from middle school. But what happens when the guy he wants to defeat ends up being his teammate?!"

Are you eager for Haikyuu season five to go live? What do you want to see from the show's comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.