Haikyu Announces Farewell Event for the Anime's Finale

Haikyuu!!'s anime is gearing up for the its grand finale with two new movie projects now in the works bringing it all to an end, and Haikyuu!! is celebrating with the announcement of a major new event meant to say farewell to the massively popular anime franchise! Haruichi Furudate's original Haikyuu!! manga series recently celebrated its 10th Anniversary for its original debut in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and although the manga has been over for a while, fans have been anxiously waiting for the anime to return. But rather than return for a new season, the anime will be ending with two new movie releases.

The official Twitter account for the Haikyuu anime announced the first details for their upcoming goodbye event, Haikyu!! Festa 2023 -Great Farewell Party-. Coming September 24th to Japan, it was originally planned as a special kick-off for the two part Haikyu!! Final anime films now in the works. Instead, this event will now serve as a goodbye for the Haikyuu anime series featuring members of the anime's cast reading an original script written by original Haikyuu manga creator Haruichi Furudate.

How Will Haikyuu's Anime End?

Although Haikyuu Season 4 came to an end with a cliffhanger teasing Karasuno's big rematch against Nekoma in the next phase of the Nationals, it was still far from where the manga release came to an end. The anime will be making some changes to this, however, with the upcoming Haikyu!! Final. Originally teased as the "next" and "final" story for the Haikyuu anime franchise, Haikyu!! Final will feature animation from Production I.G. but release dates (or what from the manga's final arcs they will adapt) for these new movies have yet to be revealed as of this writing. If you wanted to check out Haikyuu for yourself ahead of the anime's grand finale, the entire manga run is complete and now available with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library with a paid subscription.

The four seasons of the anime, movies, and OAD specials can now be found streaming with HIDIVE and Crunchyroll. They describe Haikyuu's anime adaptation as such, "Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

What are you hoping to see in Haikyuu's final anime offering? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!