Haikyuu Has a Big Finale Update On the Way

Haikyuu has been off the screen for a couple of years now, but it will not keep to itself for much longer. After all, the sports anime has already announced its finale. A pair of movies promise to bring Haikyuu to its end, and now, we know when we will be getting an update on the big releases.

The update comes courtesy of social media as Haikyuu posted a teaser for fans. As it turns out, Haikyuu will share information about its two-part finale next week when Shonen Jump releases its next wave of magazines. This update will come well ahead of Haikyuu's planned event this August which fans believe will showcase the first footage from the movies. After all, we still have no formal release windows for the anime finale, but audiences are hoping Haikyuu brings out its movies before much longer.

Of course, readers were already know what will go down in these upcoming movies. The Haikyuu manga came to a close in July 2020, so fans have had years to brush up on the ending. If you have read the Haikyuu manga, you know its final act takes place after a lengthy time skip. This means these two films will follow our top players as they take on the pro circuit.

If you are not familiar with Haikyuu, you can always catch up with the story so far. The anime began in 2014 with season one, and two more seasons followed through 2016. Season four went live after a short hiatus in 2020, and since then, the anime has been working behind the scenes on its finale. As for the manga, Furudate began work on Haikyuu in 2012 and wrapped it eight years later. So for more details on the sports shonen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Ever since he saw the legendary player known as "the Little Giant" compete at the national volleyball finals, Shoyo Hinata has been aiming to be the best volleyball player ever! Who says you need to be tall to play volleyball when you can jump higher than anyone else? After losing his first and last volleyball match against Tobio Kageyama, "the King of the Court," Shoyo Hinata swears to become his rival after graduating middle school. But what happens when the guy he wants to defeat ends up being his teammate?!"

