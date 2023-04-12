Haikyu Funko Pops Are Finally Here

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fans that have been waiting patiently for Funko Pops based on the volleyball sports anime series Haikyu!! / Hakyuu have finally been rewarded with a wave that includes figures of Asahi Azumane, Shoyo Hinata, Ryunosuke Tanaka, Tobio Kageyama, Yu Nishinoya, and Kei Tsukishima. Pre-orders for all of these new Pops can be found here at Entertainment Earth with free US shipping on orders $59+ with a bonus 10% discount on in-stock items via our exclusive link. Speaking of exclusives, here's where you can find them for this wave:

The Haikyu Funko Pop lineup is the latest release in what has been a veritable anime day for Funko. Additional anime Funko Pop releases that have dropped today include the following:

The four seasons of the Haikyu!! anime, movies, and OAD specials can now be found streaming on Crunchyroll. They describe Haikyuu's anime adaptation as such, "Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."