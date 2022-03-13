Haikyu Creator Honors 10th Anniversary With New Art

The creator behind Haikyu is celebrating the tenth anniversary for the series in some big ways, and that includes some fun new sketches! Haruichi Furudate’s original manga series ended its run in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine a couple of years ago, and fans are still celebrating its grand finale to this day. This includes the creator behind the series himself as he’s continued to honor the franchise long after its final chapter. With the series reaching its tenth anniversary this year, there is no better time than any to celebrate how far Haikyu has come over its run thus far.

Haikyu!! will be celebrating its tenth anniversary with a slate of major new projects and this includes a special visual from Haruichi Furudate himself. This new visual will be gathering various fan favorites together for a special crossover featuring their designs from the final chapter of the series. This means fans will get to see each of them in the years since the series came to an end, and soon they will all come to together for a special celebration that takes it all to the next level. These new sketches will be showcased with the series’ official Twitter account, and first is a look at Fukurodani’s Kotaro Bokuto:

Second is a look at Shiratorizawa’s Satori Tendo:

Third is a look at Shiratorizawa’s Wakatoshi Ushijima:

Finally (so far) is a look at Date Tech’s Kenji Futakichi:

Each of these looks are a bit spoilery for fans who might not be completely up to date with the manga as it follows a time skip for the series’ final arc, and the final chapter itself reveals what each of the characters decided to do with the rest of their lives after high school. But if the anime’s more your speed, you can now find Haikyu’s four seasons streaming with Crunchyroll. They officially describe the series as such:

“Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.”

What do you think? How do you feel about Haikyu turning ten years old? How did you like the manga's run?