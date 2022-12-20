Haikyu Creator Highlights Shoyo and Tobio in New Sketch

Haikyu ended its original manga run some time ago, but the creator behind it all is still showing some love to his characters with some fun new art highlighting the central duo of Shoyo Hinata and Tobio Kageyama! Haruichi Furudate's original manga series might have wrapped up its run in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in the Summer of 2020, but the franchise has been in the midst of a cool revival as this year it has been celebrating its tenth anniversary with all sorts of new projects. But there are still plenty of plans for the future too.

This has led to the series creator revisiting the series and its characters quite often, and while there were unfortunately no big updates on Haikyu's big anime finale now in the works, there was some fun art from Haruichi Furudate to help celebrate the franchise at Jump Festa 2023 in Japan this past weekend. Showing a fun new look at Shoyo and Tobio, this new sketch is getting ready for the anime's big future in the coming years! Check it out below:

How to Watch Haikyu

With four seasons under its belt, Haikyu will actually be coming to an end with a special event feature film project that will feature two movies taking on some of the big and final events from the manga series. There's yet to be a release date set for this grand finale just yet, but that means there's plenty of time to catch up with the TV anime. If you wanted to do so, you can now find the four seasons of the TV anime, movies, and OAD specials now streaming with HIDIVE and Crunchyroll. They tease the franchise as such:

"Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

How do you feel seeing Haikyu's best boys in action again? Are you excited for the anime's grand finale?