New ‘Haikyu’ Anime Shares First Poster

Haikyu!! fans were excited to find out during Jump Festa 2019 that a new version of the anime series would be on the way in celebration of the series’ fifth anniversary, and now the waiting begins.

To go along with the first teaser trailer for the upcoming series, Haikyu!! shared a new teaser poster for the new project. You can check it out below.

Though Haikyu!! released a few films since then, the last full series had a three season run that wrapped around 2016-2017. This new series is an exciting prospect for fans waiting for a fourth season of the series ever since then, but unfortunately there has yet to be a confirmation of whether or not this new series will be connected to the previous release.

New information for the upcoming anime will most likely be revealed during a special kick-off event for the series on September 22, 2019 so fans will also hopefully find out what this new series will entail. The first teaser trailer for the anime released during Jump Festa 2019 unfortunately did not provide much insight into the new series either, but fans are really excited to see the new anime regardless no matter how long it takes to finally premiere.

Haikyu!! was originally created by Haruichi Furudate for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and its manga has sold 28 million copies to date. It has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and has three seasons of an anime adaptation from Production I.G. under its belt.

If you’re interested in seeing what all the Haikyu!! fuss is all about, the previous series can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll and is described as such:

“Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.”