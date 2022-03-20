Haikyuu Takes on Monster Hunter in This New Crossover

Haikyuu has kept things quiet for the last several months, but fans know it won’t be long before its boys come back. The show’s final season is just around the corner as the Shonen Jump manga wrapped last year. And in what might be its strangest ploy yet, Haikyuu has announced it is teaming up with Monster Hunter for a special collaboration.

The artwork went live over in Japan as you can see below. It turns out Haikyuu and Monster Hunter are about to team up courtesy of Capcom. The game developer is about to host a special cafe in Tokyo that will bring Haikyuu into the world of Monster Hunter Rise.

So yes, you will get to see Hinata take care of some monsters in this event. There is no word on what the volleyball situation looks like in the Monster Hunter universe, but fans know Kageyama’s team will dominate the scene if given the chance.

As you can imagine, fans are eager for this cafe to go live so they can see what its menu has to offer. For now, fans can simply prepare by trying out Monster Hunter Rise on the Nintendo Switch. You can also binge all the seasons of Haikyuu on Crunchyroll right now, and its official synopsis can be found below:

“Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately, the team is matched up against the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably loses. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.”

What do you make of this wild crossover? Do you think it’s time Haikyuu got its own game adaptation? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.