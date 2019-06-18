Haikyuu Season 4 Will Reportedly Share New Poster Soon

Haikyuu is the sports series fans thought would never continue. The wait fans went through to get a season four announcement was lengthy to say the least, but the team at Shueisha didn’t leave fans hanging forever. A fourth season did get announced several months ago, and it looks like more updates could be on their way.

After all, a new report is going around about, and it says that a key visual for Haikyuu season four is getting ready to drop.

Over on Twitter, fan-sites began sharing the report in question. According to the rumor, a brand-new visual for Haikyuu season four is slated to go live in the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. Not only will a poster be made available, but Haikyuu is also reportedly preparing a celebration for its 350th chapter. Weekly Shonen Jump is rumored to give Haikyuu a full cover to celebrate, so fans will want to keep their eye on the magazine.

Up until now, very few details about the new Haikyuu anime have gone live. It was announced at Jump Festa last year that the series was returning. Reports surfaced from Japan confirming Haikyuu will return for a new season which is eyeing a Fall 2019 debut. If that release window is still on track, then it would make sense for Haikyuu to begin dropping promotional items. My Hero Academia did just that this week by releasing another trailer for season four as it will go live in October 2019. Now, fans can hope Haikyuu will do the same in the coming week.

So, are you excited to see the Karasuno team hit up the court once more? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those unfamiliar with Haikyu!!, the series from Haruichi Furudate debuted in February 2012 in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. It has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and Production I.G. has so far produced three seasons of an anime adaptation. The sports manga and anime focus on a high school volleyball club at Karasuno High. Shoyo Hinata acts as its lead, highlighting the short boy’s ambitions to become a “Little Giant” on the court. His rivalry with prodigal setter Tobio Kageyama throws him off guard when they wind up on the same high school team. However, as the boys find out, they are each others’ secret weapon when they hit the court.