‘Haikyu!!’ English Dub Will Be Revealed Tomorrow

If you have been waiting to hear Hinata and Kageyama verbally spar one another in English, then you are about to have your dreams come true. Sentai Filmworks confirmed earlier today that its English dub for Haikyu!! will be released on October 6.

As you can see below, the studio took to Twitter to share the good news. The company’s account shared a picture of Hinata looking rather excited with the added caption, “Guess what cast list (with dub clip and all) is dropping tomorrow???”

Yeah, we’re going to guess it is Haikyu!!

Guess what cast list (with dub clip and all) is dropping tomorrow??? pic.twitter.com/3dV1NJFRmU — Sentai Filmworks (@SentaiFilmworks) October 6, 2017

News broke that Sentai Filmworks had acquired dubbing rights for Haikyu!! earlier this year at Anime Expo. The studio is also working on titles like Flip Flappers, Tanaka-kun Is Always Listless, Haven’t You Heard? I’m Sakamoto, and Squid Girl Season 2. Sentai Filmworks also confirmed it will produce DVD/Blu-ray sets for seasons two and three of Haikyu!!

If you are not familiar with Haikyu!!, then you have a bit to catch up on. The series was created back in February 2012 by Haruichi Furudate. The manga began getting serialized by Weekly Shonen Jump and became a hit following its seasonal one-shot in Jump NEXT! Production I.G. secured rights to animate Haikyu!! and debuted its anime in April 2014.

As for its story, the series is about Karasuno High School’s lackluster volleyball team. Shoyo Hinata and Tobio Kageyama act as the story’s leads after they meet up with one another in junior high during a match. Hinata wants to be a great volleyball player and will do whatever it takes, but his short stature makes the game difficult. As for Kageyama, the boy is known as a prodigal player, but his poor sportsmanship makes him difficult to play with. When the pair try out for Karasuno’s team, they discover their mismatched personalities have clouded their sports chemistry, and the pair work together to make their team the nation’s best.