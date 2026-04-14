2026’s Most Anticipated Action Fantasy Makes a Stunning Return With Season 2

The exciting Spring 2026 anime season marks the return of Wistoria: Wand and Sword after almost two years. The anime, based on a novel by Fujino Omori, debuted in 2024 and became a surprising hit. The author is renowned for the acclaimed series Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? The anime returned on April 12th, 2026, with one of the best premiere episodes of the season. Crunchyroll will be adding new episodes of the series every Sunday at 1:30 A.M. PT. While the release date of the dubbed episodes hasn’t been revealed yet, we can expect an update in a week or two. Regardless of the date, the release time of the dubbed episodes will be the same.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The anime is available in regions across North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia. The season premiere picks up from where the first season ended, setting up one of the most brutal arcs in the series so far. The story has taken a major turn as Will and his fellow students will face the biggest threat of their lives.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2 Will Bring More Challenges For The Characters

Image Courtesy of BANDAI NAMCO PICTURES

Encountering the Evil Grand Duke in the first season was only the beginning of his troubles, as the villains have finally started making their move. As the world prepares for the fateful day, chaos begins to swirl around the kingdom. Not only that, but the New Year’s celebration will go terribly wrong, and Will is going to be in the middle of the chaos as always. While the kingdom’s safety is in jeopardy, the graduation date also draws near.

Will needs more credits not only to graduate but also to enter the Tower of the Magia Vander. Unfortunately, he has a major disadvantage since he can’t perform even the most basic spells, which hinders his progress. Furthermore, the latest season will also shed more light on Elfaria, who didn’t appear too often in the first season. She is the driving force behind Will’s determination to become a Magia Vander.

The two of them were separated several years ago when Elfaria ascended to the tower as the youngest Magia Vander and made a name for herself as the greatest mage in the kingdom. The two of them are still awaiting their reunion, but there are several obstacles in their path.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!