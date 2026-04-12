Nintendo Reportedly Removing Content From 7-Year-Old Mario Switch Game

Nintendo is reportedly removing content from a 7-year-old Nintendo Switch exclusive Mario game, upsetting some fans of the game in the process. Nintendo is not known for its robust post-launch support of any game. This is an area where it still lags behind its competition. There have been a few exceptions over the years, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which didn’t have the quickest and best support per se, but was supported healthily for several years. This game in question, despite being popular itself, has not been supported very well at all.

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Anyone still playing Super Mario Maker 2 on Nintendo Switch — or Switch 2 via backward compatibility — will know that Nintendo has not had great post-launch support for the game. For example, fans have wanted the bookmark system from the first game in the sequel since its launch. This would be a pretty simple addition, especially considering the fact that it is in the first game. It is still not in Super Mario Maker 2, and almost certainly never will be at this point. While Nintendo doesn’t have time for this, it has had time to mass delete content from the game recently.

Nintendo vs Super Mario Maker 2 Fans

Many Nintendo fans — as well as prominent Super Mario Maker 2 content creators — are reporting that thousands of levels made by fans have been purged by Nintendo lately for what Nintendo calls “advertising content,” which is not allowed. In this case, the content is advertising a well-known Discord server among the game’s community called Team Shell. And specifically, creators and the levels apart of this server use various hashtags to essentially help fellow fans find specific levels, as there isn’t a good system for this in the game, harking back to the aforementioned bookmarks issue.

While this may be a reasonable justification, this does break the user agreement, and so Nintendo has been deleting all of this content made by the game’s most hardcore fans. Nintendo moderating a 7-year-old game it has all but forgotten about raises some questions if there is some type of mass report campaign involved, but what matters is that the content is gone, and fans’ workaround for the lack of discovery options in the game has been seemingly thwarted.

Now, an important part of this equation is that Nintendo has not communicated a word about any of this. There are a variety of reasons as to why we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, fans are obviously not happy.

“Why are you killing Super Mario Maker 2 and alienating its biggest fans and most passionate communities and Kaizo teams,” writes one fan of the situation. “Please stop removing our levels.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to sound off in the comment section, or, alternatively, head over to the ComicBook Forum and participate in the conversations happening there.

H/T, GameRant.