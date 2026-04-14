Spy x Family Ends Latest Arc With a Shocking Twist

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga! The beloved spy action series, Spy x Family, wrapped up its exciting Season 3 in December last year, as fans still await updates on a sequel season. On the other hand, the manga is currently in a crucial phase, especially after the Term Break Arc revealed more about the supposed main antagonist, Donovan Desmond. While the anime is only scratching the surface of the mysteries, the manga has already revealed several plot twists regarding Donovan Desmond. He is the prime target of Operation Strix and continues to remain one of the most mysterious characters in the story. Loid Forger is nowhere near close to completing Operation Strix, even after Anya earned four Stella Stars.

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While fans await more mysteries to be unravelled, Loid and Yor go on a date in Chapter 128 and appear on live television, where Yuri also interferes. However, the broadcast takes an unexpected turn when a strange group threatens the public’s safety, and the trio finds themselves in the middle of the chaos. Tatsuya Endo, the series’ creator, confirmed in his official X handle that the latest arc has reached its conclusion.

Spy x Family Features Loid’s Dilemma as a Spy

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

During the incident, Loid didn’t hesitate to put his life on the line for Yor. He still believes she is an ordinary civilian, and before he knew it, he found himself shielding her from gunpoint. However, this turned out to be an uncharacteristic move from an experienced spy like Loid, who knows the stakes of his mission. Operation Strix needs to be a success so another war won’t break out between Westalis and Ostania.

Not only that, but spies dying in the middle of a mission is risky for the organization, as they tend to leave a trail of evidence behind. However, despite knowing all this, Loid didn’t think much of the situation. He believed that he would be fine until Yor snapped some sense into him when she said how he could’ve died. As someone who has worked as an assassin for several years, Yor knows better than anyone how easy it is for someone to die. While Loid acknowledged his lapse in judgment, he is also confused by the emotions he is feeling at the moment.

Yor has always been open about her feelings for Loid, and she also genuinely cares about Anya. However, Loid has been trying too hard to focus on his mission and make himself believe that everything he’s doing is for his goal. In the middle of all this, he fails to realize that his heart has already softened for Yor and Anya. However, this incident is the first step towards him realizing his own emotions, and he will continue to question his resolve in the upcoming chapters.

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