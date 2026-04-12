Steam Giving Away PC Game From 2024 for Free for Few Days Only

A PC game from Steam is currently available for free, but on April 16 this will change. On April 16, the free Steam game will become a paid Steam game locked behind a purchase. The game in question has been free since its launch in 2024; however, to keep the multiplayer game’s servers live, the developer needs to switch to a paid model. And this will happen on the aforementioned date. To this end, those who don’t own the game already should add it to their library while it is still free. Meanwhile, Steam Deck users, specifically, can expect the free PC game to run great on the Valve machine as it is Steam Deck Verified.

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For the next four days, all PC users with a Steam account can grab GGTech Studios’ 2024 3D platformer, eWorlds, for free. The game can be played as a single-player experience, but it also has online co-op, hence the servers, which require maintenance and money just to run. And to keep them running, the game needs to transition to a paid model. When it does this, though, it will only ask for a humble $3.99.

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Very Positive Rating on Steam

To date, eWorlds has 325 user reviews on Steam, and 87% of these reviews rate the game positively. As a consequence of this, the free PC game has a “Very Positive” rating on Steam, the second-highest rating a PC game can earn on the Valve platform.

“I like this game because it’s clearly inspired by Super Mario Odyssey, which is one of my favorite games,” reads one of these user reviews. “The movement and level design feel similar.”

Another user review adds, “Played and completely finished the game and honestly had fun doing it. It is a simple and small platformer.”

Those who do decide to check out this free PC game — while it is still free — should expect a runtime of a few hours, with many players saying the back half of the game is not as good as the front half. The game is very much a mix of Super Mario Odyssey and Astro Bot, but obviously on a much smaller budget. Good for a free game, not bad for $3.99, but also very much a small-budget indie game.

If this free Steam game doesn’t tickle your fancy, there are other options. Right now, there are two other PC games being given away for free on Steam that may be more to your liking.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.