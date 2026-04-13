PS5 Users Demand Refunds for “Unplayable” New Xbox Game

Some PS5 users are demanding refunds for a new Xbox game recently released on the console due to the current state of the Xbox game on the PlayStation console, which is not very good. In fact, it’s terrible. Not for everyone, but for some users, at least. Terrible, meaning the game crashes every few minutes. And this is happening not just on the PS5, but the PS5 Pro as well, though there are fewer reports in comparison because there are fewer PS5 Pro users in comparison.

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Since April 7, last week, Xbox, Bethesda, and Bethesda Game Studios’ space-faring open-world sci-fi RPG, Starfield, has been available on PS5 and PS5 Pro. And judging by its 4.27 out of 5-star rating on the PlayStation Store, PS5 users are enjoying the latest game from the studio responsible for The Elder Scrolls and Fallout series. This confirms the issues are not only not universal, but not even overly common. However, there are reports of it all over Reddit, including the Starfield page, the PS5 page, and the PS5 Pro page. There are also reports on other social media platforms, such as X. And for some PlayStation fans, this may feel all too familiar because the same thing happened with Bethesda Game Studios’ The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim’s launch on PS3 two console generations ago. And this confirms the problem is more Bethesda than Xbox, which makes sense given the latter’s other games on PS5 have had zero issues at all.

“It’s Unplayable”

To this end, there is a trending post over on the Starfield Reddit page calling the game “unplayable” and calling out the crashing issues the open-world RPG has on the PS5.

“Base PS5 crashing is getting out of hand,” reads the post in question. “It’s unplayable. I’m getting crashes every 2 minutes. Tried everything… every other game is working fine, and I never had any crashes. It’s just starfield…. This is not acceptable. They should refund us!”

In the comments, a PS5 Pro user confirmed this issue is not unique to the base PS5: “When I say crashing, it’s more of a freeze. It’s not crashing to the home screen. The game freezes and forces you to quit. Hotfix needed asap. Incredibly disappointing but sadly totally unsurprising. Ticket submitted.”

Another user adds: “Playing on PS5 Pro, constant freezing and crashing while building a ship. Also, while scanning planets. Since the launch had over 20 freezes and crashes. Unplayable.”

Of course, there are other comments from users with many hours into the game with zero issues at all. That said, this appears to be a fairly substantial issue, and depending on how many refunds are requested, PlayStation may start to issue them no questions asked. Right now, there is no word of this, though. Neither PlayStation nor Xbox nor Bethesda, in fact, has commented on the situation at all.

As noted, Skyrim had similar issues on the PS3, and it took Bethesda Game Studios a long time to iron out these issues, some of which were never quite fixed. So, those with Starfield on PS5 having issues may be better off requesting a refund than trying to wait it out.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know your experience and what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.