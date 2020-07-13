Haikyuu Season 4 Confirms Fall Return with New Trailer

Haikyuu's manga run might be coming to an end pretty soon, but the anime is still going strong with more episodes from Season 4 coming later this Fall! Initially scheduled to debut this July as part of the Summer 2020 anime season following a strong debut in the Winter, the second half of Haikyuu!! To The Top was unfortunately postponed due to complications from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While it may be missing the Summer season, it won't be that much longer of a wait as now the series has confirmed that Haikyuu Season 4 will be returning this October.

There may not be a concrete release date as to when it will be launching in October, but Haikyuu!! To The Top definitely made up for it with a look at the next half of the season with a fierce teaser trailer. Following the reveal of Inarizaki High School's line up with a special visual, the new trailer is focused on them too! You can check it out below as shared through the series' official Twitter account:

The game between Karasuno and Inarizaki is arguably one of the most popular in the entire series as Shoyo and the others find themselves up against the quick adaptability and teamwork of the Miya Twins, Osamu and Atsumu. You can actually see much of that in action (and a quick swap between the two), and now the wait for October is going to be tough!

The series has also confirmed the voice cast behind the Inarizaki lineup ahead of their full debut this October with Mamoru Miyano as Atsumu Miya and Hideaki Kabumoto as Osamu Miya leading the team. The roster also includes Kenji Nojima as Kita Shinsuke, Jun Kasama as Ojiro Aran, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Suna Rintaro, Takumu Miyazono as Omimi Ren, Yamamoto Shouma as Ginjima Hotoshi, and Yoshiyuki Matsuura as Akagi Michinari.

