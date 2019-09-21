New Haikyuu Blu-ray, DVD Bundles Unveiled

With Haikyu!! making a comeback with an upcoming fourth season, the fan excitement for this hard hitting anime series that focuses on high school volleyball has decided to release blu-ray and DVD bundles for its third season just in time. While the fourth season has been given a tentative release date of January of next year, 2020, plenty of visuals and information about the next installments of Hinata and company as they attempt to win every match that comes their way.

Twitter User WTK shared the upcoming covers for both the Blu-Ray and DVD collected editions for Haikyu!!’s third season, showing off the volleyball anime franchise’s two main protagonists as they ready themselves to hit the court:

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Sentai Filmworks] Haikyu!! 3rd Season Complete Collection finalized Blu-ray & DVD cover arts / disc arts pic.twitter.com/UnlZJ6Wlkt — WTK (@WTK) September 18, 2019

Season four of Haikyu!! is looking to present a distinctive, different style from that which has come before, with the character designs for your favorite strikers being updated not just because they’ve gotten older with the passage of time, but also to give the series a more energetic flair.

A stop motion animation for Haikyu!! will also be released for an upcoming manga chapter release next year, proving that the franchise is more than willing to think outside the box when it comes to drumming up new attention to the series. Though considering the current popularity that the anime has, we think it will be fine all the same.

While a definitive release date for the blu-ray and dvd collections have yet to be revealed, we would bet that it would be released somewhat close to the due date for the beginning of the upcoming fourth season.

Will you be picking up the upcoming bundles collecting the third season of the anime sporting franchise Haikyuu? What’s been your favorite moment of the series to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, volleyball, and Haikyu!!

If you’re interested in seeing what all the Haikyu!! fuss is all about, the first three seasons of the series can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll and is described as such, “Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyuu is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.”