Haikyuu Season 4 Shares New TV Spots

Haikyuu‘s fourth season will be making its debut in a little over a month from now, so fans have been waiting for a long time to see the next season of the series following the ten episode third season. And now that the official premiere of this new season is so close, we’re now beginning to see more of the new season in action. After debuting the first trailer for Haikyuu!! To The Top, the series has shared a few TV spots for the fourth season’s premiere January 10th next year. You can check out the 30 second spot in the video above.

There is currently no word on an English language release for Haikyuu!! To The Top as of this writing, unfortunately. But the good news is that it’s been confirmed that the series will run for two cours with the second cour returning for a second batch of episodes in the Summer. The 15 second TV spot for Season 4 is below.

Production I.G. will be producing the new season, and confirmed new additions to the cast include Kazuyuki Okitsu as Suguru Daisho, Natsuki Hanae as Kamomedai High School’s Korai Hoshiumi, and Mamoru Miyano as Inarizaki High School’s Atsumu Miya. The fourth season has revealed its official synopsis, and it reads as such:

“National Spring High School Volleyball Tournament, Miyagi Prefecture Preliminary Qualifiers: The Karasuno High School Volleyball Club advances to participate in the long-desired National Tournament after a fierce battle against Shiratorizawa Academy. While in preparation for the upcoming National Tournament, the news of Kageyama’s All-Japan Youth Training Camp invitation came to them.

In addition, Tsukishima will also be invited to the Miyagi Prefecture First Year Selection Training Camp. However, Hinata who is flustered with the difference between the 1st years, makes a sudden appearance at the Miyagi Prefecture First Years’ Training Camp?! Towards the National Tournament, Hinata, Kageyama, and the Karasuno High School Volleyball Club will begin facing further challenges!!”

Originally created by Haruichi Furudate for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, Haikyuu!! has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. If you wanted to catch the first three seasons of the anime, you can currently stream Haikyuu!! on Crunchyroll, Hulu, HIDIVE, and Netflix. The English dub of the third season has been licensed by Sentai Filmworks, and you can currently check it out on a weekly basis on HIDIVE as well.