Haikyuu Timeskip Kicks Off Long Awaited Hinata v Kageyama Rematch

Following Haikyuu‘s time exploring the Nationals, the series has flung itself several years into the future for its final arc. Far from graduating high school, the young Karasuno boys and girls have each grown into adults and have moved on to their careers. Some of them, like Shoyo Hinata and Tobio Kageyama, have actually managed to secure a position on some of Japan’s pro volleyball teams. But while the two of them never actually put their rivalry to rest during their time playing on the same team in high school, they now finally get their chance.

The latest chapter of the series finally kicks off the big game between the opposing pro teams that Hinata and Kageyama find themselves on, and this means that they will get the chance to put the rivalry to rest. A rivalry that has been brewing between the two since middle school, the series seems to be planning to end it all with this game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 379 starts the game between the Black Jackals (the team Hinata joined after spending two years in Beach Volleyball in Brazil) and the Scweiden Adlers (the team Kageyama has been on since graduating high school). But beyond the big rivalry between Hinata and Kageyama, there are actually a few more surprising rivalries that will be put to bed with this as well.

The Adlers also have notable players such as Wakatoshi Ushijima, Korai Hoshiumi, and Fukuro Hirugami among their ranks, and the Black Jackals have Kotaro Bokuto, Kiyoomi Sakusa, and Atsumu Miya in their starting line up. So several of the majorly skilled players introduced during Haikyuu’s massive Nationals saga are now all involved in this big game that will most likely be the one to cap off the entire series.

As these big rivalries converge all in a single game, there’s a question as to how it will all be settled considering that Hinata and Kageyama have been dual protagonists throughout the series thus far. It’s certainly leaning more toward Hinata in this situation, but series creator Haruichi Furudate has never quite gone in the way we would expect in the story thus far. It’s really anyone’s game!

Originally created by Haruichi Furudate for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, Haikyuu!! has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. If you wanted to catch the first three seasons of the anime, you can currently stream Haikyuu!! on Crunchyroll, Hulu, HIDIVE, and Netflix. The English dub of the third season has been licensed by Sentai Filmworks, and you can currently check it out on a weekly basis on HIDIVE as well.