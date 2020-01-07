Haikyuu Timeskip Confirms One Surprise Marriage

Haruichi Furudate really threw us all for a loop with not only a major timeskip that moved the series several years into the future, but revealed that this would be Haikyuu’s final arc overall. But while it initially brushed over the final years of Shoyo Hinata and the rest of the boys’ volleyball team’s final years at Karasuno High School and moved them all into their future careers, recent chapters of the manga have featured a series of reunions that have helped to fill in the gaps of what each of our favorites is up to now.

As each of the older versions of our favorites gather together for a big match between Hinata and Kageyama’s current pro teams at Sendai, there are a few new surprises at every turn as Chapter 379 confirmed a surprising marriage that was literally years in the making. It turns out that all of Tanaka’s efforts to get close to Kiyoko paid off as the two of them have gotten married!

WAITTTTTT I DIDNT NOTICE HER NAME IS KIYOKO TANAKA HOLYYY pic.twitter.com/N5A7xluCyg — drou (@hope7ook) January 6, 2020

One of the running gags throughout the series was how often Ryunosuke Tanaka worshipped the ground Karasuno’s manager, Kiyoko Shimizu, walked on. He often talked about how she made him feel, but it never did quite seem like it was going to be developing in any significant way since she was never seen reciprocating these feelings. This marriage between the two does admittedly come out of left field as a result, but at least this is eased by Furudate himself. The characters also take time to note how they still “can’t get their head around” the wild development either.

But as Haikyuu has never been a romance led series, it’s great to see that at least one couple has been not only solidified but taken to such an extent. Though as the timeskip literally skipped over the development between the two leading to the marriage, there’s definitely a need to see this story between them explored someday!

Originally created by Haruichi Furudate for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, Haikyuu!! has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. If you wanted to catch the first three seasons of the anime, you can currently stream Haikyuu!! on Crunchyroll, Hulu, HIDIVE, and Netflix. The English dub of the third season has been licensed by Sentai Filmworks, and you can currently check it out on a weekly basis on HIDIVE as well.