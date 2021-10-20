More Hajime No Ippo Arrives On Crunchyroll





Hajime No Ippo is one of the biggest sports anime when it comes to the world of boxing, following the story of young brawler Ippo as he learns to become a better fighter across countless episodes and movies within the medium. Fans of the series were thrilled when Crunchyroll announced that the original anime series, which debuted in Japan in the year 2000, would finally be making its way to the popular streaming service, giving fans a new way to take in the hard-hitting adventures of the young boxer seeking glory in the squared circle.

First debuting in 1989 under the pen of mangaka George Morikawa, Hajime No Ippo is still continuing to this day with new stories on the printed page, following Ippo’s career as a boxer. Crunchyroll has already added new material from the series onto its streaming platform, with the seventy-sixth episode of the original series now on the service, as well as the original video animation in Mashiba vs Kimura.

Hajime No Ippo has been a part of the medium of anime since 2000, with its last series, Hajime No Ippo: Rising, premiering in 2013. Ironically enough, this series was one of the first produced by Studio MAPPA, who has since made a name for itself within the anime world of the likes of Attack On Titan Season Four and Jujutsu Kaisen to name a few. While no new seasons of the show have been announced, it would be interesting to see if both MAPPA and Madhouse would return to continue the boxing story created by Morikawa.

Crunchyroll’s Official Description of the series on their website reads as such:

“Ippo Makunouchi’s gentle spirit and lack of confidence make him an easy target for the bullies at his high school. Rescued from a beating by Takamura, a professional boxer, Ippo aspires to learn the art of boxing, and attempts to join the Kamogawa Boxing Club. But, to find his fighter’s spirit, Ippo must first spar with Miyata, an extraordinarily talented and skilled boxer. Can Ippo even survive the first round?!”

What is your favorite sports anime to date? Are you a fan of the hard-hitting story of Ippo?

