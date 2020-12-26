Harley Quinn Gets an Impressive Makeover from Anime Legend Yoshitaka Amano

✖

Since first being introduced to Batman The Animated Series, Harley Quinn has easily become one of the most popular characters in the stable of heroes and villains in the world of the DC Universe, and with her getting a new series in the comics, the talent of Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano is helping to kick off Harleen Quinzel's upcoming adventures! With Harley Quinn #1 dropping next March, the twisted psychiatrist is getting a brand new makeover that is a fusion between her original costume and the new interpretations of the characters that we've seen across numerous mediums!

In the current storyline of the comics, Harley has been struggling with a Gotham that is trying to pick up the pieces of the "Joker War", as the "Clown Princess of Crime" has been fighting against both the Joker and his new sidekick in Punchline. Showing off a far more heroic side, Harley's new series dropping in the spring of next year will be written by Stephanie Phillips with art by Riley Rossmo. Quinn showed up in the DC Cinematic Universe last year with Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, and will be making a grand return in 2021 with James Gunn's first outing with this world in The Suicide Squad!

The upcoming writer for Harley Quinn's new series, Stephanie Phillips, shared the variant cover art for the new comic book dropping next spring, drawn by the legendary Final Fantasy artist in Yoshitaka Amano and adding some serious anime flair to one of the most anticipated comic books of next year:

By the way, here's the full Yoshitaka Amano Harley Quinn #1 cover. 😍 pic.twitter.com/bJ8TKcaHpj — Stephanie Phillips (@Steph_Smash) December 17, 2020

The world of Final Fantasy made waves this year with the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake, once again telling the story of Midgar and the "terrorist group" of Avalanche. With Final Fantasy XVI being announced as an upcoming release for the newest generation of consoles, the world that Yoshitaka Amano contributed to is looking to continue far into the future and remain a fixture in the world of video games for years to come.

What do you think of Yoshitaka Amano's take on Harley Quinn? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of DC's fan-favorite villainess!