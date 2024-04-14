Hatsune Miku Leaves Coachella Fans Upset Over Missing Hologram
Hatsune Miku also sparked debate over her new tour's lackluster technology.
Hatsune Miku needs no introduction. The vocaloid was one of the first of her kind, and in 2007, she became a superstar. For nearly two decades, Hatsune Miku has been a fan-fave idol regardless of her virtual reality. Time and again, hologram technology has been used to bring Hatsune Miku to life for absolutely wild concerts. So of course, the idol's lackluster technology at Coachella has left fans feeling a little sour.
If you did not know, Coachella just kicked off its first weekend, and the event brought Hatsune Miku to the stage. The virtual idol hit the stage to great anticipation, but things took a turn for fans and newcomers. After all, the idol was brought to the stage using a simple LED screen. No hologram tech was used to bring Hatsune Miku to life, and this performance left plenty attendees confused.
After all, Hatsune Miku has been using hologram tech for years at shows. Whether in Japan or elsewhere, the team at Crypton has not had issues with hologram concerts in the past. Most fans assumed Hatsune Miku's team would go all out for the idol given how big Coachella is, but in the end, they were let down.
And sadly, this round of disappointment isn't too surprising. Right now, Miku Expo is going on in North America, and the tour has been met with heavy criticism. So far, most of the shows have been performed with an LED screen on stage similar to what we saw at Coachella. Vocaloid fans had higher standards in mind for Hatsune Miku before her new world tour launched. But just like we saw with Coachella, the idol's team let her down.
What do you think about Hatsune Miku's appearance at Coachella? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!
A Prophecy Fulfilled
If miku at coachella is a TV screen we have lost all hope and miku is never becoming a hologram again 💔 pic.twitter.com/2YvJMSwxx2— Hatsune Miku (@HatsuneMikuFort) April 9, 2024
It's Over
YALL ITS THE FUCKING LED SCREEN I'M DONE LMAO 😂😂😂#Mikuexpo #Coachella #HatsuneMiku pic.twitter.com/xDMCdfz6GN— Aeøn (@KaiusMaddax) April 13, 2024
A Turn of Events
wait so lana del rey can get a hologram but hatsune miku got a led screen? #Coachella #Mikuchella pic.twitter.com/xtQ8pMiWTq— sonikitty🪷 (@supersonikitty) April 13, 2024
A Logistical Nightmare
it is genuinely hilarious to watch the coachella livestream of the hatsune miku set. they’re trying their hardest to make it dynamic but it’s just a fucking screen and it’s night so they can’t even pan to the audience— patrick (@CheshireTrick) April 13, 2024
Not the Screen
HATSUNE MIKU IS AT #COACHELLA
AND IT'S AN LED SCREEN
IM GOING TO RIP MY FACE OFF pic.twitter.com/8L0QVkTv0E— Statiic (@StatiicOW) April 13, 2024
Where Are the Holograms??
they took hatsune miku to COACHELLA and put her on a rucking LED screen instead of using the 3d hologram tech they've used for literal years what the fuck https://t.co/89qjpx6xQn— tamitamitami 🍉 (@tamiloveswomen) April 13, 2024
What a Whirlwind
The Hatsune Miku Coachella Copium pic.twitter.com/j3e2jx0wR4— Fanaticalight (@Fanaticalight) April 13, 2024
Hatsune vs Lana
Why did Hatsune Miku not have the budget to be a hologram, but Lana randomly become one when she’s physically present 💀 #Coachella #LANACHELLA pic.twitter.com/ys4I935vZT— Oscar (@osinsalot) April 13, 2024
Free Her
THE WOKE ARMY HAS FOUND A WAY TO TRAP AND CONTAIN OUR BELOVED HATSUNE MIKU BEHIND A COSCO TV SCREEN FOLKS WE ARE BREACHING COACHELLA TONIGHT FOR OUR QUEEN pic.twitter.com/crb1jK6bBW— ren✮♪ (@ARlABLAZE) April 13, 2024
What In the World?
IT'S A SCREEN AT COACHELLA ???? WHAT THE FUCK HAPPENED I'M SO SORRY MISS HATSUNE MIKU pic.twitter.com/T1IF6pEPJ7— Kirby !! (COMMISSIONS) (@KirbyIsANerd) April 13, 2024