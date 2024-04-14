Hatsune Miku Leaves Coachella Fans Upset Over Missing Hologram

Hatsune Miku needs no introduction. The vocaloid was one of the first of her kind, and in 2007, she became a superstar. For nearly two decades, Hatsune Miku has been a fan-fave idol regardless of her virtual reality. Time and again, hologram technology has been used to bring Hatsune Miku to life for absolutely wild concerts. So of course, the idol's lackluster technology at Coachella has left fans feeling a little sour.

If you did not know, Coachella just kicked off its first weekend, and the event brought Hatsune Miku to the stage. The virtual idol hit the stage to great anticipation, but things took a turn for fans and newcomers. After all, the idol was brought to the stage using a simple LED screen. No hologram tech was used to bring Hatsune Miku to life, and this performance left plenty attendees confused.

After all, Hatsune Miku has been using hologram tech for years at shows. Whether in Japan or elsewhere, the team at Crypton has not had issues with hologram concerts in the past. Most fans assumed Hatsune Miku's team would go all out for the idol given how big Coachella is, but in the end, they were let down.

And sadly, this round of disappointment isn't too surprising. Right now, Miku Expo is going on in North America, and the tour has been met with heavy criticism. So far, most of the shows have been performed with an LED screen on stage similar to what we saw at Coachella. Vocaloid fans had higher standards in mind for Hatsune Miku before her new world tour launched. But just like we saw with Coachella, the idol's team let her down.

