Pokemon x Hatsune Miku Turns the Idol Into Ice, Ground, Flying and More Trainers

Hatsune Miku teams up with Pokemon again to become new trainer for the Ice, Ground, Flying, Normal and Rock types.

Pokemon and Hatsune Miku are continuing through their collaboration in which the virtual idol gets a full makeover inspired by different kinds of Pokemon types, and the latest slate of artworks have imagined her as all sorts of new Pokemon trainers! Hatsune Miku is currently gearing up to take over the world with lots of new projects planned over the next year, and one of them has teamed the virtual idol with the Pokemon Company for some special new art and music singles planned to be released in the near future. With this collaboration, the idol is steadily becoming a Pokemon Master.

The Pokemon Company and Hatsune Mike have previously announced the special Project Voltage collaborative project teaming up the two juggernauts, and will be making her different Pokemon trainers based on the 18 different types in the original video games. Previously revealed full makeovers based on the Fire, Water, Grass, Electric and Psychic types, the newest set of collaborative art reveals Hatsune Miku as Normal, Rock, Ice, Ground and Flying types as well. You can check them out below:

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

Hatsune Miku Becomes Pokemon Trainers

First there's Hatsune Miku imagined as a Normal type trainer with Chatot and as a Rock type trainer with partner Aurorus by artist Megumi Mizutani:

Secondly, there's Hatsune Miku as an Ice type trainer with a partner Lapras as imagined by artist kanno:

Finally, Hatsune Miku has been imagined as both a Flying type trainer with partner Altaria and as a Ground type trainer with partner Flygon by artist kannnu

There are 18 types of Hatsune Miku trainers planned for this collaboration released on a daily basis each week (with ten Pokemon trainer types revealed so far), so Hatsune Miku's on her way to being a full Pokemon Master! As for the Pokemon anime, there are lots of new projects now in the works. While fans in North America wait for the upcoming release of Pokemon Horizons: The Series, fans can now check out the English dubbed release of Ash Ketchum's final episodes in the Pokemon anime with the official launch of Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master now streaming on Netflix.

Which is your favorite of the Hatsune Miku Pokemon trainers so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!