Hatsune Miku Unveils Official Pokemon Trainer Crossover

There is one vocaloid with the power to rule them all, and that is none other than Hatsune Miku. The virtual idol made their debut years ago, and the high-tech heroine is known the world over now. Pokemon has taken note of Hatsune Miku's rise just as we all have which is why the brand has tapped the idol for a collab. So to kick off the event, Pokemon just gave Hatsune Miku an official trainer makeover.

As you can see below, the crossover surprise comes directly from The Pokemon Company, and there is more to go. Fans were gifted a piece of artwork that takes Hatsune Miku and turns them into a trainer. To be specific, this first sketch turns the idol into a Psychic-type trainer, and Pokemon fans love the adaptation.

After all, Hatsune Miku is still rocking her iconic teal twin tails, but her bangs are covered by a Pokemon scarf. Wearing a white polo, Hatsune's full outfit comes to life with a plaid skirt and mismatched sneakers. A messenger bag completes the look as it is adorned with tons of Pokemon plushes. So as you can tell, Hatsune Miku makes for an adorable trainer.

This Psychic-type makeover is listed as 1 of 18 on the horizon, so it seems Hatsune Miku will get to sample all of the brand's types. We think Hatsune Miku would be a wonderful Fairy-type trainer, and if she wants to unpack her goth side, maybe the idol should team up with Umbreon for her Dark-type overhaul.

You might be wondering why Hatsune Miku was given a Pokemon collab like this, and it is all thanks to a big partnership between the idol and The Pokemon Company. Hatsune Miku is working on an album inspired by Pokemon, and it will even feature music samples from the franchise's first games. To thank the idol for their time, Pokemon is now allowing Hatsune to become the trainer of her dreams, and fans are just along for the ride now.

What do you think about this latest Hatsune Miku x Pokemon crossover? Did you ever see this v-tube collaboration coming? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!