He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe Showrunners Walk Fans Through The “Coming Of Age” Story





He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe has landed on Netflix, offering fans of the world of Eternia a new take on the classic franchise and we here at Comicbook.com recently had the opportunity to chat with showrunners Rob David and Jeff Matsuda regarding the creation of this new world revolving around Prince Adam and his fellow masters. With this new series, so too comes a new coat of paint given to the classic heroes and villains of the series, which sees a much younger Prince Adam discovering the power of Castle Grayskull and battling the villainous Skeletor.

Rob David, the executive producer of the series, discussed what the creative minds behind the series were hoping to achieve with this new take on the Masters of the Universe and the technologically advanced interpretation of the world of Eternia that still blends the worlds of tech and magic:

“We wanted this to be a coming of age story because one thing that we appreciated as a culture is that we don’t want perfect heroes. We want people who overcome things, who want to aspire to heroism but aren’t sure if that’s even possible. We wanted to take the word “Masters” and apply that to the characters where they don’t have that right away. Our characters start at their “base mode” and then progress into their powers, they’ll evolve and learn who they are.”

He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe was released hot on the heels of another story of He-Man that hit Netflix earlier this year in Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which functioned as both a soft reboot and sequel to the original animated series. With the latest series diving into the world of Eternia, the new show uses CG animation to tell its story, whereas Revelation instead used two-dimensional animation created by Powerhouse, the same studio responsible for another of Netflix’s popular adaptations in Castlevania.

If you’re not familiar with this new take on He-Man, the official description of the series from Netflix reads as such:

“Might teen Adam and his heroic squad of misfits discover the legendary power of Grayskull and their destiny to defend Eternia from sinister Skeletor.”

