He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Is Now Streaming on Netflix

Earlier this year, Netflix released a new take on the world of Eternia via Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which acted as both a soft reboot and sequel to the original animated series, but the streaming service is returning to the property with a brand new animated show that presents a He-Man for a new generation with He-Man And The Masters of the Universe. Using a new CG animated style to bring this new take on the world of Castle Grayskull to life, ten episodes of the new series have landed on Netflix.

Recently, we here at Comicbook.com had the opportunity to chat about the new animated series with showrunners Rob David and Jeff Matsuda, who discussed creating a new He-Man for a new generation:

“Masters of the Universe is just one of those stories, I’m not going to call it a brand, it’s a living breathing story. It’s a special story in that it has the potential to speak to multiple generations at once. What we did with this is that we had the opportunity to re-imagine the Masters of the Universe for this next generation of kids and for those like us that are kids at heart.

We wanted to give this next generation their He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. We wanted to distill what makes the original great at its core, and then look for a way to recontextualize it for kids today. At its heart, it’s pure MOTU but it’s told with new instrumentation.”

This latest adventure in the world of Eternia skews more toward diving into futuristic technology, while still implementing the magic that was prevalent in the original animated series. With the series skewed toward a younger audience, it will be interesting to see how the reception and story itself compares to that of Kevin Smith’s series. While Revelation has yet to announce when it will return with new episodes, it’s clear that Netflix is all-in when it comes to the world of Castle Grayskull.

