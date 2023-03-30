Heavenly Delusion Premiere Shares First Stills

It looks like Heavenly Delusion is gearing up for its debut. If you did not know, the series is ready to make its screen debut this spring, and Heavenly Delusion is already drawing eyes. After all, Production I.G. is handling the sci-fi series, and we just got a sneak peek at its premiere.

As you can see below, the first stills for Heavenly Delusion are live, and they look pretty gorgeous. We can see a setting filled with destruction as our leads explore the world around them. For readers of the Heavenly Delusion manga, you will be able to spot faces like Maru and Tokio in these shots. So if you are ready for Heavenly Delusion, its premiere is looking really good.

Preview of the first episode of Heavenly Delusion Anime!



The anime will be stream on Hulu in U.S & on Disney+ worldwide on April 1!



✨More: https://t.co/R2O48TBLUv pic.twitter.com/OXoYRUL0WT — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) March 29, 2023

For those unfamiliar with the series, Heavenly Delusion debuted in 2018 under Masakazu Ishiguro. The Kodasnaha title tells the story of several children who live in an indoor facility years after a disaster brought ruin to the world. When Tokio gets a mysterious message asking her to go outside, things take a turn when the girl is informed the outside world is Hell. Things get even more confusing when we meet a character named Maru who is already looking for a place named Heaven in the outside world.

If you want to know more about Heavenly Delusion, its anime will debut next month exclusively on Hulu stateside and Disney+ elsewhere in the world. For more details, you can find the synopsis for Heavenly Delusion below:

"Within the safety of the walls, youths are raised in a nursery-style setting by robots. While life there may appear stale on the surface, the children are full of potential and curiosity. In many ways, it is like a slice of heaven.

The outside world is a hellscape. It is almost entirely void of anything mechanical and is now inhabited by bizarre, yet powerful supernatural beings. Maru, with the aid of Kiruko, is out there crisscrossing what was once Tokyo for heaven. But after searching for so long, maybe heaven is more of an untenable dream than a potential reality."

Will you be tuning into Heavenly Delusion when the series goes live this spring? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.