Summer Time Rendering Is Finally Streaming in the U.S.

Summer Time Rendering was one of the biggest hits of 2022 overseas, and now fans in the United States will be able to check it out as it has been officially released for streaming! When Disney first announced that they would be joining the competition of licensing and producing new anime projects, fans had been concerned over whether or not this meant we would see them outside of Japan. Well, fans ended up getting the worst case scenario as one of their first major seasonal release licenses, Summer Time Rendering, actually didn't get released internationally at all last year.

First released during the Spring 2022 anime schedule in Japan, Summer Time Rendering ended up being one of the most talked about new releases overseas. But when the year came to an end, unfortunately it couldn't join many of the best of the year conversations because much of the world could not watch it legally for themselves. That time has come to an end, finally, as Summer Time Rendering is finally streaming on Hulu for fans in the United States.

(Photo: OLM)

How to Watch Summer Time Rendering

Based on Yasuki Tanaka's original manga series that ran with Shueisha's Jump+ app, Summer Time Rendering was one of the biggest new anime releases of 2022. Now fans in the United States can check out all 25 episodes of the series with both English subtitles and with a full English dubbed release with Hulu. Fans in European territories can check out the series on Disney+ as well, and as for what to expect, Summer Time Rendering is teased as such:

READ MORE: Disney, Where Is Summer Time Rendering? | Summer Time Rendering Is This Spring's Anime Underdog | Summer Time Rendering Releases Dark New Trailer

"A sci-fi, summer story filled with suspense set on a small island begins with Shinpei Ajiro, whose childhood friend Ushio Kofune died. He returns to his hometown for the first time in two years for the funeral. Sou Hishigata, his best friend, suspects something's off with Ushio's death, and that someone else can die next. A sinister omen is heard as an entire family next door suddenly disappears the following day. Furthermore, Mio implicates a "shadow" three days before Ushio's death."

Are you excited to finally get your chance to check out Summer Time Rendering? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!