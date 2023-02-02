Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Release Date Announced by Disney+

The galaxy far, far away lives on Disney+. Since the house of mouse acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, Disney has been pushing out both original and legacy Star Wars content on the big and streaming screens alike. While the franchise has not been to the theater since 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Disney+ has proved to be a consistent outlet for new Star Wars content. Live-action programs like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor have extended the original trilogy's lore while animated adventures like The Bad Batch have continued the legacy of the now-concluded Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Another animated adventure that Disney has experimented with has been Star Wars: Visions. This adjacent anthology series told nine original stories in its first volume, all being brought to life in unique styles of anime.

Following the critically-acclaimed success of the first batch of episodes, Disney has officially announced Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 is coming to its streaming service on May 4th.

"With Volume 2, we expanded our canvas to take audiences on a global tour of some of the most talented creators from around the world," Star Wars: Visions executive producer and Senior Vice President Franchise Content & Strategy at Lucasfilm James Waugh teased regarding the second volume. "Every short is incredible, full of heart, scope, imagination, and the values that make stories distinctly Star Wars — all while opening up bold new ways of seeing what a Star Wars story can be."

Like its inaugural installment, the second volume will feature nine episodes. The full list of episode titles with their corresponding studios and writer-directors can be seen below...

"Sith" (El Guiri, Rodrigo Blaas)

"Screecher's Reach" (Cartoon Saloon, Paul Young)

"In the Stars" (Punkrobot, Gabriel Osorio)

"I Am Your Mother" (Aardman, Magdalena Osinska)

"Journey to the Dark Head" (Studio Mir, Hyeong Geun Park)

"The Spy Dancer" (Studio La Cachette, Julien Chheng)

"The Bandits of Golak" (88 Pictures, Ishan Shukla)

"The Pit" (D'art Shtajio and Lucasfilm Ltd., LeAndre Thomas and Justin Ridge)

"Aau's Song" (Triggerfish, Nadia Darries and Daniel Clarke)

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 arrives on Disney+ starting on May 4th.