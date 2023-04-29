Heavenly Delusion Episode 5 Debuts New Ending: Watch

The Heavenly Delusion anime has released Episode 5 of its debut season this week together with the rest of the new Spring 2023 anime releases, and surprised fans with a subtle yet major shake up to its ending theme sequence after the fifth episode! The anime adaptation for Masakazu Ishiguro's original Heavenly Delusion manga series has been one of the more curious launches of the Spring 2023 season overall. It's been steadily introducing fans to its odd world, and one of the more recent episodes already had a major shake up to what we know about two of its central characters, Maru and Kiruko.

Heavenly Delusion had spent its first few episodes introducing this central duo as they make their way across a post-apocalyptic world, but Episode 3 featured a massive chance to how fans see Kiruko as a character. It's this massive change that's reflected in the new ending theme sequence for the Heavenly Delusion anime. It's the kind of change with something that if you're not aware of you'll miss, but stands out once you've see the episode. Check it out below:

What Changes in Heavenly Delusion Episode 5?

Although Heavenly Delusion Episode 5 itself doesn't come with any significant reveals for Maru and Kiruko's journey to search for Heaven, it continues to build on the reveal that Kiruko actually is the body of former racer Kiriko Takehaya with the brain of Kiriko's younger brother, Haruki, transplanted in her instead. Haruki was killed be one of the monsters before the events of the series, and somehow as a result his older sister now has Haruki's brain within their body.

The new ending theme seqauence for the Heavenly Delusion anime thus finally reflects this after Episode 5. In the brief scene where Kiruko is brushing their teeth, the older version used to only show their reflection. This new version shows a brief look at Haruki inside before changing back into Kiruko. It's a short and small change, but a failr significant one as the series continues to explore what's really going on within Kiruko's body.

