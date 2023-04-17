Heavenly Delusion Plot Twist Reveals a Cruel Death

Heavenly Delusion struck out with a new episode this week, and it again proved why this anime is one to watch in 2023. After two bombshell episodes, the series gave audiences a peek into the past courtesy of Kiruko. It was there we learned the history behind one of Heavenly Delusion's leads, and the flashback included a cruel death that has us all on edge.

So you have been warned! There are spoilers below for the Heavenly Delusion anime. Read on with caution!

This week, Heavenly Delusion came out swinging as Kiruko expanded on the revelation they shared with Maru. In episode two, Kiruko revealed they had a woman's body but the brain of a man. At the time, fans were left to wonder about Kiruko's gender identity as they might have been transgender. This week, Heavenly Delusion revealed the whole truth behind Kiruko, and it turns out they meant what they told Maru literally.

Like, as in a man's brain was put into the body Kiruko lives in. It turns out the body belonged to a girl named Kiriko, and the brain that now resides in her body is that of her younger brother, Haruki.

According to this latest episode of Heavenly Delusion, Haruko and Kiriko lived topside after the Earth fell to calamity, and the younger boy idolized a group of men who fought the man-eating monsters in the wild. One day, Haruki tried to fight a monster on his own, but he was instead mostly eaten. Kiriko was able to rescue part of her brother's body before the flashback cut to black. When the anime resumed, Haruki's narration revealed he woke up inside his sister's body, and he has been this way for months. This is why they go by Kiruko now as the name blends his own with his sister's name.

As you can guess, this reveal left fans shocked, and Heavenly Delusion's flashback made the revelation heart-wrenching. Haruki's death at the hands of a monster was awful, and we do not know why exactly they were put in Kiriko's body. His sister's fate remains a mystery that Haruki is determined to solve. So while Maru is in search of Heaven on his own terms, Haruki is on a similar mission but for his sister's sake.

