Heavenly Delusion Announces Dub Cast

Heavenly Delusion is one of the biggest new anime arrivals for the 2023 spring anime season. Following a pair of young travelers on a journey fit to bursting with mysteries and horrific creatures, the first two episodes take anime viewers into a world that's as dangerous as it is beautiful. Like so many other anime adaptations, the series is set to receive an English Dub with the preliminary cast revealed for the series that is streamed on Hulu and Disney+ around the world.

The Heavenly Delusion anime, known as Tengoku Daimakyo in Japan, is based on the manga from creator Masakazu Ishiguro. The series began in 2018 and has continued releasing new chapters since its debut, meaning that the anime will have plenty of material to pull from for both this first season and potential future seasons. Much like Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War, Heavenly Delusion has found itself landing on Hulu, though North America hasn't had the opportunity to see the creepy, mysterious series arrive on Disney+

Heavenly Delusion English Cast

The senior manager of English Dubbing for Disney+ revealed just who will be bringing the young protagonists of Heavenly Delusion to life. Anjali Kunapaneni, who fans might recognize from series such as Attack on Titan, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and Yu-Gi-Oh will take on the role of Kiruko. On the flip side, Jonathan Leon, who fans might know from Tokyo Revengers and Inu-Oh, will be playing the part of Maru.

The English Dub for Tengoku Daimakyo (Heavenly Delusion) is now up on Disney+ internationally, ex-US, for the first two episodes! The dub will begin streaming in the US on Hulu later this month. Check out our incredibly talented dub cast leads!#HeavenlyDelusion #天国大魔境 pic.twitter.com/GwT5tMqusx — Reuben Lack (@thereubeh) April 13, 2023

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into one of the biggest new anime series of this spring season, the official description of Heavenly Delusion reads as such, "Within the safety of the walls, youths are raised in a nursery-style setting by robots. While life there may appear stale on the surface, the children are full of potential and curiosity. In many ways it is like a slice of heaven. The outside world is a hell-scape. It is almost entirely void of anything mechanical and is now inhabited by bizarre, yet powerful super-natural beings. Maru, with the aid of Kiruko, is out there crisscrossing what was once Tokyo for heaven. But after searching for so long, maybe heaven is more of an untenable dream than a potential reality."

What has been your favorite new anime of the spring season? Has Heavenly Delusion managed to reel you in?