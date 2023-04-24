Heavenly Delusion English Dub Launches on Hulu

The Heavenly Delusion anime has been airing its new episodes as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and now even more fans will be able to jump in as Heavenly Delusion has finally launched its English dub release with Hulu! The anime taking on Masakazu Ishiguro's original Heavenly Delusion manga has taken the Spring 2023 anime schedule by storm as one of the more unique new anime experiences of the season. It's already been filled with tons of twists and turns with its first few episodes alone, and now more fans will be able to jump in to see what the fuss is about.

Heavenly Delusion might be a few episodes into its premiere anime run, but fans waiting for an English dub can finally start watching! Heavenly Delusion is now streaming with Hulu, but it'll take a bit of effort to hunt it down. Not only is the series also under the Japanese Tengoku Daimakyo title, but it's separated into its own Tengoku Daimakyo (Eng) section for fans looking to seek out the dub in particular. The first episode is available now as of this writing.

(Photo: Production I.G.)

Where to Watch Heavenly Delusion

The confirmed English dub voice cast for Heavenly Delusion currently includes the likes of Anjali Kunapaneni as Kiruko, Jonathan Leon as Maru, Brittany Lauda as Tokio, Madeleine Morris as Kuku, AJ Beckles as Kona, Tia Ballard as Mimihime, Hao Feng as Shiro, and John Choi as Taka. Heavenly Delusion is now streaming with Disney+ in international territories, and will be streaming all of its episodes with Hulu in the United States (under its Japanese title of "Tengoku Daimakyo," if you need to search for it). As for what to expect from the new anime series, Denpa has licensed the Heavenly Delusion manga for an official English release and teases Heavenly Delusion as such:

"Within the safety of the walls, youths are raised in a nursery-style setting by robots. While life there may appear stale on the surface, the children are full of potential and curiosity. In many ways it is like a slice of heaven. The outside world is a hell-scape. It is almost entirely void of anything mechanical and is now inhabited by bizarre, yet powerful super-natural beings. Maru, with the aid of Kiruko, is out there crisscrossing what was once Tokyo for heaven. But after searching for so long, maybe heaven is more of an untenable dream than a potential reality."

