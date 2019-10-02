Hello Kitty And Gundam Clash With Upcoming Gunpla

The most unlikely cross over ever is bringing an entirely new “Gunpla” to the world with Mobile Suit Gundam battling against the unstoppable force that is Hello Kitty. While both franchises are juggernauts in terms of profits made, Gundam, despite its numerous anime series and over 500 million Gunplas sold around the world, can’t compare to Hello Kitty, which is the number two franchise in the world behind Pokemon. Now, an amalgam between the two series is giving us an entirely new Gunpla to add to your Gundam collection.

Twitter User XXNike629XX shared some of the first details for the upcoming figurine, which will release in February of next year, 2020, and retail for around $20 dollars, further proving that even a crossover as strange as this one can create some amazing merchandise:

Gundam is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary, releasing an upcoming new anime project as well as an actual satellite which will be launched as part of Tokyo’s Summer Olympics celebration taking place next year. Sanrio, in comparison, will be releasing an all new anime series next year dubbed “The World of Hello Kitty” that will tell brand new stories about the albino kitten.

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.

The new Hello Kitty anime series is currently scheduled for a release in 2021, and each episode will run about 11 minutes or so. Titled The World of Hello Kitty, the series will run for 52 episodes and is officially described as such:

“The World of Hello Kitty will feature the famous titular character along with her friends from the Sanrio universe as they try to live in harmony in their not-so-quiet neighbourhood. Kitty’s friends are all very different and they each have their little quirks, so their tight-knit community is often put to the test. But at the end of the day, Kitty always brings them back together, because she accepts her friends for who they are.”