Lindsey Beer Set to Write Hello Kitty Movie Adaptation

The in-development Hello Kitty movie is saying hello to its writer! According to Deadline, New Line has tapped Lindsey Beer to write the movie adaptation based on the iconic Sanrio character and pop culture franchise. No details about the plot of the film have been revealed.

News of Beer coming on board comes a few months after news first broke in March that New Line and Beau Flynn‘s FlynnPictureCo made a deal to produce the Hello Kitty film with Sanrio. The adaptation will mark the first time Sanrio has allowed Hello Kitty to hit the screen with a major studio. The deal also gives New Line Cinema the ability to use other popular characters like Gudetama, My Melody, Little Twin Stars, and other friends of Hello Kitty. The project, which does not yet have a title, will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

“I am extremely pleased that Hello Kitty and other popular Sanrio characters will be making their Hollywood debut. Hello Kitty has long been a symbol of friendship and we hope this film will only serve to grow that circle of friendship around the world,” Shintaro Tsuji. Sanrio founder, president and CEO, said in a statement earlier this year.

“Hello Kitty has been one of the most beloved characters around the world for the last forty-plus years,” Flynn stressed following the March announcement.

“We’re incredibly honored that President Tsuji has entrusted us with the responsibility of bringing her story to the big screen globally for the first time ever, and it’s a dream that we get to do this with our long-term partners at New Line and Warner Bros. With the positive and family-oriented values that Hello Kitty and Sanrio embody, there has never been a better time than now to share her message with the world!”

As for Beer, her credits include Sony’s Masters of the Universe, Lionsgate’s The Kingkiller Chronicles, and Paramount’s Transformers: The Last Knight. She’s also worked on the Godzilla Vs. Kong and Star Trek franchises and is showrunner, writer, and executive producer on Mark Millar’s The Magic Order for Netflix. Additionally, Beer wrote and executive produced Netflix’s Sierra Burgess Is A Loser and has been hired along with Geneva Robertson-Dworet to write the female-centric Fast & Furious spinoff for Universal.

First introduced in 1974, Hello Kitty has become a global phenomenon. The character and her friends have appeared in comic books, television series, video games, many Japanese-language animated movies and is featured on more than 50,000 branded products sold in 130 countries worldwide each year. Most recently the famous cartoon cat was featured on special 45th anniversary Schick razors.

Are you excited about this latest update on Hello Kitty's big Hollywood movie?