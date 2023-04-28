Hell's Paradise Preview Hints At Bloody Fifth Episode

Studio MAPPA has been quite busy when it comes to some of their returning anime franchises, including the likes of Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Vinland Saga. For this 2023 spring anime season, however, the studio is exploring some new territory thanks to the bloody story featuring Gabimaru The Hollow. With the first four installments focusing on the ninja as he attempts to survive an island populated with monsters that appear as though they were spawned by Junji Ito, the next episode has dropped a preview that hints at more bloodshed to come.

Gabimaru The Hollow has been quite the protagonist in the Hell's Paradise anime. While the protagonist knows his way around a sword, killing fellow warriors and monsters alike, the one thing that he is searching for the most in life is his own death. The main problem that Gabimaru is facing is that his strength and reflexes make it seemingly impossible for him to cross over into the afterlife. In the previous episode of the series, we witnessed the arrival of the firebrand known as Yuzuriha, a seductive ninja that has already has her own kill count on the island.

Hell's Paradise Episode 5 Preview: Watch

As we've seen so far, the anime adaptation hasn't been shy when it comes to doling out death and destruction as the convicts and their handlers search the cursed island for the "Elixir of Life". While the manga has already brought its story to an end, it is possible to see a number of seasons follow Hell's Paradise. Based on this preview, Hell's Paradise's fifth episode is holding up the tradition of the series' brutality.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Hell's Paradise, the first four episodes are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the bloody MAPPA production, "Gabimaru reigns as the strongest and most ruthless assassin in his village. But now finds himself on death row—with only one way out: retrieve the Elixir of Life from a sinister island. Longing for freedom, he accepts the challenge. But with fellow convicts vying for the same prize and demonic beasts lurking, how will Gabimaru and his handler, the executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, survive this harrowing quest?"

Do you think Hell's Paradise might be the biggest new anime of 2023? What's your favorite MAPPA production this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Gabimaru The Hollow.