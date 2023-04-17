Hell's Paradise Cosplay Highlights the Deadly Yuzuriha

The Hell's Paradise anime is now running as part of the new wave of anime premiering for the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and one awesome Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku is shining the spotlight on the mysterious and deadly Kunoichi, Yuzuriha before she takes center stage in the anime! The anime adaptation taking on Yuji Kaku's Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku manga has introduced fans to all kinds of bloody killers as they are now vying for a potential pardon from the Shogun. Needing to conquer a mysterious island in order to do so, the anime's about to kick off a whole new era of fights.

The Hell's Paradise anime has introduced bits and pieces of its character roster as the criminals vying for their freedom have started to make their way through the mysterious island paradise, but Yuzuriha has yet to have her full speaking debut as part of the series. This Kunoichi has already gotten fans' attention despite how little she's been involved so far, and one awesome cosplay from artist @yazbunnyy on Instagram is ready for Yuzuriha's big anime takeover:

Hell's Paradise: How to Watch

The Hell's Paradise anime can now be found streaming with Crunchyroll if you wanted to jump into the anime this Spring as it continues to air new episodes. Produced by Studio MAPPA, the voice cast includes the likes of Chiaki Kobayashi as Gabimaru, Yumiri Hanamori as Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, Ryohei Kimura as Aza Chobei, Kensho Ono as Yamada Asaemon Toma, Rie Takahashi as Yuzuriha, Tetsu Inada as Tamiya Gantetsusai, Aoi Ichikawa as Yamada Asaemon Fuchi, Chikahiro Kobayashi as Yamada Asaemon Shion, Yusuke Kobayashi as Yamada Asaemon Tenza, Makoto Koichi as Nurugai, and Daiki Yamashita as Yamada Asaemon Senta.

As for what to expect from the Hell's Paradise anime, Crunchyroll teases the new series as such, "Gabimaru reigns as the strongest and most ruthless assassin in his village. But now finds himself on death row—with only one way out: retrieve the Elixir of Life from a sinister island. Longing for freedom, he accepts the challenge. But with fellow convicts vying for the same prize and demonic beasts lurking, how will Gabimaru and his handler, the executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, survive this harrowing quest?"

How have you liked Hell's Paradise's anime premiere this spring so far? What do you hope to see from Yuzuriha before the anime ends its first season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!