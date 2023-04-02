Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Creator Announces Manga One-Shot

At last, Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku has come to the screen! This month promised to introduce Gabimaru the Hollow to fans across the world, and Studio MAPPA did not play around. After all, Hell's Paradise dropped its first episode the other day, and the anime is a hit already. And to celebrate, the creator of Hell's Paradise is set to revive the dark fantasy with a new one-shot.

If you did not know, the most recent issue of Shonen Jump went live today, and that was where Yuji Kaku confirmed his plans. It turns out Hell's Paradise will release a new one-shot on April 8th through the Shonen Jump+ app. The story will be titled Motsuke no Mori, and it looks like this one shot will feature farming in some form.

First look at 'Fushinna Otoko to Mujakina Kodomotachi' by Yuji Kaku in Issue #19.



This new one-shot work will be published on April 8th at Shonen Jump+ App. https://t.co/v4rc8NIHzX pic.twitter.com/OJXV8cPobC — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) April 2, 2023

Of course, fans are eager to see what Hell's Paradise does with this one shot. After all, Kaku brought the series to an end back in January 2021 despite its growing popularity. The thrilling action series kicked off in January 2018 and put Kaku on the map. Since then, the creator has struck out with hits like Ayashimon, but Kaku has been resting as of late. His most recent manga ended in 2022, so Hell's Paradise was ripe for a revisit.

For those unfamiliar with Hell's Paradise, the hit manga is set in the Edo period of Japan and tells the story of Gabimaru the Hollow, an infamous ninja and mercenary who is set up by his comrades. After being thrown into prison, Gabimaru is given the chance to free himself should he find an elixir of immortality in a supernatural land. The ninja is paired with an executioner named Yamada as his journey begins, but Gabimaru's search is thrown astray from the start as other criminals are hunting for the elixir as well.

Want to know more about Hell's Paradise? You will be able to tune into the anime this season on Crunchyroll, and you can get all the info you need on the manga thanks to its official synopsis below:

"Gabimaru the Hollow is one of the most vicious assassins ever to come out of the ninja village of Iwagakure. He's ruthlessly efficient, but a betrayal results in him being handed a death sentence. He has only one hope-in order to earn his freedom, he must travel to a long-hidden island and recover an elixir that will make the shogun immortal. Failure is not an option. On this island, heaven and hell are just a hair's breadth away."

Will you be checking out this new release by Kaku? Or are you busy catching up with Hell's Paradise itself? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.