Hell's Paradise Creator to Publish New Short Story

Things are about to get very busy for Yuji Kaku. If you did not know, the manga creator has done a number of projects over the years, and one of them is ready to hit up the small screen. Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku is slated to make its anime debut in April, and now, Kaku is celebrating the adaptation with a special gift. After all, the artist is ready to ink a new story for fans, and the short will go live before long.

According to new reports, the creator of Hell's Paradise is slated to publish a short story on April 8th under Shonen Jump+. The digital-exclusive story will follow a group of kids who take up arms to defend their village against a mysterious stranger who is determined to kill them all. So as you can see, Kaku's short story is going to have some delicious drama.

Of course, this one-shot is far from alone as Kaku has done others before now. He began his manga career in 2009 with a short titled Memory Customs, and Kaku went on to publish another titled Jailbreak Princess in 2016. As for full series, Kaku's first serial debuted in 2013 with Fantasma before Hell's Paradise broke out big in 2018. Most recently, the creator brought Ayashimon to Shonen Jump, and now another one-shot is looming ahead for Kaku's fans.

If you are not caught up with the mangaka's top series, Hell's Paradise is easy to catch up on. The dark fantasy is available to read on Manga Plus as well as Shonen Jump's app. Hell's Paradise tells the tale of Gabimaru the Hollow, a ninja with incredible power who cannot be killed. After being captured, Gabimaru is offered a pardon should he find the mysterious elixir of life hidden in the legendary realm of Shinsenkyo. Gabimaru and a team of convicts head to the land to hunt down the elixir alongside their guards, and as you can imagine, the criminals run into the unexpected in Shinsenkyo.

Want to know more? You can read up on the official synopsis of Hell's Paradise here: "Gabimaru the Hollow is one of the most vicious assassins ever to come out of the ninja village of Iwagakure. He's ruthlessly efficient, but a betrayal results in him being handed a death sentence. He has only one hope-in order to earn his freedom, he must travel to a long-hidden island and recover an elixir that will make the shogun immortal. Failure is not an option. On this island, heaven and hell are just a hair's breadth away."

What do you make of this latest Hell's Paradise update? Have you checked out the manga already? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.