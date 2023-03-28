Hell's Paradise Jigokuraku Releases OP: Watch

Studio MAPPA has a wild workload in 2023. Even though we're only a few months into this new year, MAPPA has already released two projects in the form of Attack on Titan and Vinland Saga. Now, we are only a few days away from the anime studio releasing Hell's Paradise, the anime adaptation that revels in its violence and bloodshed. Now, Hell's Paradise Jigokuraku has released the upcoming opening theme for the first season of the television series.

While Attack on Titan had its fair share of death and destruction when it came to the first half of its final episodes earlier this year, the Hell's Paradise manga might have it beat as the story of Gabimaru the Hollow explores some bloody territory. In this new anime adaptation, the series will focus on Gabimaru and several other killers set to be executed dodging their demise by agreeing to visit an island fit to bursting with horrifying entities. As the manga series has already come to an end with its final chapter released in 2021, the road map for the Hell's Paradise anime is clear.

Hell's Paradise Opening Theme

Studio MAPPA released a brand new trailer featuring Hell's Paradise's first opening theme playing over some flashy animation from the upcoming series. The theme in question is titled "WORK" by Millennium Parade and Ringo Sheena. With the series preparing to drop its first episode on April 1st, it will be interesting to see how Gabimaru's tale fares in the competition for the best new anime of 2023.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the story of Hell's Paradise, the official description for the series reads as such, "Gabimaru the Hollow is one of the most vicious assassins ever to come out of the ninja village of Iwagakure. He's ruthlessly efficient, but a betrayal results in him being handed a death sentence. He has only one hope-in order to earn his freedom, he must travel to a long-hidden island and recover an elixir that will make the shogun immortal. Failure is not an option. On this island, heaven and hell are just a hair's breadth away."

Will you be checking out Hell's Paradise later this week? What is your most anticipated anime of 2023 so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Hell's Paradise.