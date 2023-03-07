Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Releases First Character Posters

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku will be introducing fans to a wild new world of characters and intense fights, and the anime is getting ready for its debut later this Spring with some new posters highlighting some of its key characters! Yuji Kaku's original manga series is one of the many franchises making their anime debut this April as part of the new wave of anime hitting in the Spring 2023 anime schedule, but it will likely stand out immediately for just how differently it approaches its action and story. That, of course, begins with the characters at the center of it all.

The anime sees a bunch of criminals marked for execution given the chance for a pardon by heading to a mysterious island in search of the Elixir of Life. Together with the Asaemon monitoring them, it quickly goes as you'd expect but then flips it all on its head soon after. Now fans get to see closer looks at some of these new characters with the first batch of posters highlighting the first of the duos. First is Gabimaru the Hollow, followed by Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, Aza Chobe, Yamada Asaemon Toma, Yuzuriha, and finally Yamada Asaemon Senta. Check them out below:

How to Watch Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku is currently scheduled to premiere on April 1st as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and Crunchyroll will be streaming it as soon as it launches for international fans. They begin to tease the new anime as such, "The Edo period is nearing its end. Gabimaru, a shinobi formerly known as the strongest in Iwagakure who is now a death row convict, is told that he will be acquitted and set free if he can bring back the Elixir of Life from an island that is rumored to be the Buddhist pure land Sukhavati."

The synopsis continues with, "In hopes of reuniting with his beloved wife, Gabimaru heads to the island along with the executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri. Upon arriving there, they encounter other death row convicts in search of the Elixir of Life... as well as a host of unknown creatures, eerie manmade statues, and the hermits who rule the island. Can Gabimaru find the Elixir of Life on this mysterious island and make it back home alive?"

