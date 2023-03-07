Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Releases First Character Posters
Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku will be introducing fans to a wild new world of characters and intense fights, and the anime is getting ready for its debut later this Spring with some new posters highlighting some of its key characters! Yuji Kaku's original manga series is one of the many franchises making their anime debut this April as part of the new wave of anime hitting in the Spring 2023 anime schedule, but it will likely stand out immediately for just how differently it approaches its action and story. That, of course, begins with the characters at the center of it all.
The anime sees a bunch of criminals marked for execution given the chance for a pardon by heading to a mysterious island in search of the Elixir of Life. Together with the Asaemon monitoring them, it quickly goes as you'd expect but then flips it all on its head soon after. Now fans get to see closer looks at some of these new characters with the first batch of posters highlighting the first of the duos. First is Gabimaru the Hollow, followed by Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, Aza Chobe, Yamada Asaemon Toma, Yuzuriha, and finally Yamada Asaemon Senta. Check them out below:
◥◣#地獄楽 登場人物①◢◤— 『地獄楽』公式 (@jplus_jigokurak) March 1, 2023
画眉丸
cv.#小林千晃
"がらんの画眉丸"として畏れられていた元石隠れ衆最強の忍。
死罪人として囚われたが、愛する妻の為に仙薬を探すことに。
▼#MAPPA 描き下ろしの
新規キャラクターイラストが到着！ pic.twitter.com/INq3j0Ua8J
◥◣#地獄楽 登場人物②◢◤— 『地獄楽』公式 (@jplus_jigokurak) March 1, 2023
山田浅ェ門佐切
cv.#花守ゆみり
斬首刑などの処刑執行を務める浪人・山田家の娘。
女性ながら剣技に優れるが、殺す事の業に囚われ悩む。
試一刀流十二位。
▼#MAPPA 描き下ろしの
新規キャラクターイラストが到着！ pic.twitter.com/e8WDkPkP47
◥◣#地獄楽 登場人物③◢◤— 『地獄楽』公式 (@jplus_jigokurak) March 3, 2023
亜左弔兵衛
cv.#木村良平
"賊王"の呼び名で、伊予の山奥に賊の村を持つ傑士。
その残忍な性格と適応能力の高さで、数々の修羅場を潜り抜けてきた。
▼#MAPPA 描き下ろしの
新規キャラクターイラストが到着！ pic.twitter.com/ZpGgqeIeuW
◥◣#地獄楽 登場人物④◢◤— 『地獄楽』公式 (@jplus_jigokurak) March 3, 2023
山田浅ェ門桐馬
cv.#小野賢章
山田浅ェ門・試一刀流、段位未定。
亜左弔兵衛の監視役で、実の弟。
山田家へ潜入し、1か月という速さで代行免許を得た。
▼#MAPPA 描き下ろしの
新規キャラクターイラストが到着！ pic.twitter.com/Hb83kczbCs
◥◣#地獄楽 登場人物⑤◢◤— 『地獄楽』公式 (@jplus_jigokurak) March 6, 2023
杠
cv.#高橋李依
"傾主の杠"という呼び名を持つ、くのいち。
鷺羽城侵入騒動を起こし、家臣を一人残らず制圧した。
その性格は冷酷で強か。
▼#MAPPA 描き下ろしの
新規キャラクターイラストが到着！ pic.twitter.com/n6TTTUD6or
◥◣#地獄楽 登場人物⑥◢◤— 『地獄楽』公式 (@jplus_jigokurak) March 6, 2023
山田浅ェ門仙汰
cv.#山下大輝
山田浅ェ門・試一刀流五位。
気弱で心優しい杠の監視役。
勤勉かつ博学で、島にも探索に必要となる書物を持ち込んでいる。
▼#MAPPA 描き下ろし
新規キャラクターイラストが到着！ pic.twitter.com/86QbzwMRTU
How to Watch Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku
Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku is currently scheduled to premiere on April 1st as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and Crunchyroll will be streaming it as soon as it launches for international fans. They begin to tease the new anime as such, "The Edo period is nearing its end. Gabimaru, a shinobi formerly known as the strongest in Iwagakure who is now a death row convict, is told that he will be acquitted and set free if he can bring back the Elixir of Life from an island that is rumored to be the Buddhist pure land Sukhavati."
The synopsis continues with, "In hopes of reuniting with his beloved wife, Gabimaru heads to the island along with the executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri. Upon arriving there, they encounter other death row convicts in search of the Elixir of Life... as well as a host of unknown creatures, eerie manmade statues, and the hermits who rule the island. Can Gabimaru find the Elixir of Life on this mysterious island and make it back home alive?"
