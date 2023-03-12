Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Shares New Character Posters

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku's manga will be making its big anime debut next month as part of the new wave of anime hitting in the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and now fans have gotten a closer look at more of its core characters with some new character posters! The anime adaptation for Yuji Kaku's now complete manga run of Hell's Paradise has quite a lot of ground to cover when it finally launches. Fans will be introduced to a strange new world full of a ton of new characters, and each of them has their own reasons for taking on a deadly mission at the center of the story.

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku is quickly shaping up to be one of the most intriguing anime debuts of the Spring months overall, and a lot of that is due to the wild characters at the center of it all. Starting out as total enemies before banding together against the real major foe, you can check out the special posters released for Yamada Asaemon Shion, Yamada Asaemon Tenza, Nurugai, Tamiya Gantetsusai, and Yamada Asaemon Fuchi. Check them out below:

How to Watch Hell's Paradise Anime

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku is currently scheduled to premiere on April 1st as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and Crunchyroll will be streaming it as soon as it launches for international fans. They begin to tease the new anime as such, "The Edo period is nearing its end. Gabimaru, a shinobi formerly known as the strongest in Iwagakure who is now a death row convict, is told that he will be acquitted and set free if he can bring back the Elixir of Life from an island that is rumored to be the Buddhist pure land Sukhavati."

The synopsis continues with, "In hopes of reuniting with his beloved wife, Gabimaru heads to the island along with the executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri. Upon arriving there, they encounter other death row convicts in search of the Elixir of Life... as well as a host of unknown creatures, eerie manmade statues, and the hermits who rule the island. Can Gabimaru find the Elixir of Life on this mysterious island and make it back home alive?"

How do you like the looks at Hell's Paradise's newest slate of characters? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!