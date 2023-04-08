Hell's Paradise Manga Returns With Special Sequel Chapter

The Hell's Paradise manga might have come to an end a few years ago, but now as part of a celebration for the Hell's Paradise anime's premiere, Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku manga series creator Yuji Kaku has returned for a new special one-shot chapter set after the events of the main manga series! Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku ran through Shueisha's special Jump+ app from 2018 to 2021, and came to a complete end after telling Gabimaru the Hollow's story. But as it turns out there was still some more story left to tell for Gabimaru than initially expected.

The Hell's Paradise anime is now airing as part of the ongoing Spring 2023 anime schedule, and series creator Yuji Kaku is really going all out for the franchise by returning for the special occasion. Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku has returned for a new one-shot manga chapter set after the events of the original series titled "Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku – Side Story: Forest of Misfortune." It's a bit of a spoiler for fans just jumping into the Hell's Paradise anime as it reveals how the original story ended, but you can check it out with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library:

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku—Side Story: Forest of Misfortune. Gabimaru learns that cultivating life might be a little more difficult than killing! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/FloKGrPRjJ pic.twitter.com/Af8vE0Wu2L — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) April 7, 2023

Hell's Paradise Anime: How to Watch

Produced by Studio MAPPA, the Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku anime is now streaming its episodes with Crunchyroll as part of the new wave of anime hitting during the Spring 2023 anime schedule. The main cast for the series includes Chiaki Kobayashi as Gabimaru, Yumiri Hanamori as Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, Ryohei Kimura as Aza Chobei, Kensho Ono as Yamada Asaemon Toma, Rie Takahashi as Yuzuriha, Tetsu Inada as Tamiya Gantetsusai, Aoi Ichikawa as Yamada Asaemon Fuchi, Chikahiro Kobayashi as Yamada Asaemon Shion, Yusuke Kobayashi as Yamada Asaemon Tenza, Makoto Koichi as Nurugai, and Daiki Yamashita as Yamada Asaemon Senta.

As for what to expect from the Hell's Paradise anime for those just jumping into the story for the first time, Crunchyroll teases the new series as such, "Gabimaru reigns as the strongest and most ruthless assassin in his village. But now finds himself on death row—with only one way out: retrieve the Elixir of Life from a sinister island. Longing for freedom, he accepts the challenge. But with fellow convicts vying for the same prize and demonic beasts lurking, how will Gabimaru and his handler, the executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, survive this harrowing quest?"

