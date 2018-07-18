Anime Fans Are Not Happy About ‘High School DxD's Season 4 Delay

UPDATE: Crunchyroll has released the first episode of High School DxD Hero and can be watched here.

Things are getting gritty in the High School DxD fandom. After a long wait, the anime was slated to return this week and kick off its long-awaited fourth season. However, it looks like the international streams for High School DxD Hero are still MIA, and fans are not happy about the lapse in communication.

If you head to Twitter and search the series, you will find a flood of complaints. The Spring 2018 anime season promised to deliver the fourth season starting on April 10, and sites like Crunchyroll and Hulu were slated to host High School DxD as a simulcast.

However, things took a turn for the anime yesterday. On the day of its simulcast debut, Crunchyroll confirmed on its end that High School DxD Hero was being delayed due to unnamed production issues. The site wrote that the series would debut on Wednesday, April 11 instead. Still, the day has come, and fans are getting antsy since the new season's premiere has yet to hit Crunchyroll, Funimation, or Hulu.

@FUNimation hey guys what happen to High School DxD S4? I thought it was coming out with release? — 𝔄𝔰𝔨𝔦𝔲𝔫𝔞 (@JadPL0X) April 11, 2018

Me wondering where high school DxD Hero is pic.twitter.com/WBlcMy6Rsb — Funk Ops (@funk_ops) April 11, 2018

While the anime's foreign simulcasts have been halted, it seems High School DxD Hero did get off to a solid start in Japan. The anime did air as scheduled abroad, but it seems there is an issue producing the simulcast as it was announced. So far, none of the verified sites licensing High School DxD Hero have commented on whether the series will still debut on April 11 in the US, but Hulu did address the concern on Twitter. The site's support page had the following to tell fans just a few hours ago.

"Unfortunately, there's been a delay but our teams are working hard to get this up as soon as possible. As long as High School DxD is added to your Watchlist/My Stuff, you'll be in the loop regarding any future updates," the site wrote.

ComicBook will keep you updated as the much-awaited series makes its way to an anime provider near you.

Were you planning to binge watch High School DxD Hero this season?