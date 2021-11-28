High School DxD Cosplay Takes the Throne With Rias

One awesome High School DxD cosplay is ready to take the throne with Rias Gremory! It has been a while since the anime last aired new episodes as part of its fourth season, but fans are still anxiously awaiting news of a potential fifth season. It’s not for a lack of content either as not only is there still quite a lot to adapt from Ichiei Ishibumi and Miyama-Zero’s original light novel series, and there has even been an official sequel series launched with new volumes releasing in Japan to this day.

The fourth season of the series premiered a few years after the third season and was handled by a completely different production studio, so while there has yet to be any news of a fifth season it’s not entirely off the table as a new studio or production could pick it up down the line. This series might be more infamous among fans for its more fan service laden scenes, but it has a huge following because of all the action and story beats around those scenes. This is especially true for the way it presents the heroine at the center of it all, Rias Gremory, and now artist @zoevolf has tapped into Rias’ royal demeanor and power with some awesome cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

A fifth season of the series has yet to be announced, but series producer Satoshi Motonaga had previously expressed a desire for a potential feature film outing for the High School DxD franchise. It has been a while since there’s been an update on that front but Motonaga teased the possibility with fans, “There is a possibility! So… please, wait for the brand new information. I wish to do it!…I personally want to do a movie, also. I want to, I have to do… more!” With the amount of anime projects making their way to the big screen in Japan in recent years, it’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility.

If you wanted to check out High School DxD for yourself, you can now find all four seasons of the series streaming with Funimation, Hulu, and Crunchyroll. The series is officially described as such, “A war between heaven and hell is raging on Earth—and hormonal fury is raging in Issei’s pants. Enter curvy redhead Rias. She’s president of The Occult Research Club, a club that doesn’t actually research the occult. They are the occult—and Rias is a Devil. If Issei can improve his mystical skills, he’ll be able to help his hotter-than-hell master and her schoolgirl friends defeat their foes!”

Are you hoping to see Rias and the rest of Kuoh Academy in action again soon in a potential future season of High School DxD? Would you be interested in seeing a full feature film for the franchise instead? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!