Housing Complex C Releases Sneak Peek at Premiere: Watch

Adult Swim has a spooky looking new anime series hitting screens next month just in time for the Halloween season, and now fans have been given the first idea of what to expect from Housing Complex C with the sneak peek at the series' big premiere! The Fall 2022 anime schedule is one of the most packed for the year overall, and much of the conversation for the next few months will be dominated by all of the returning franchises that are coming back with new episodes. But while there's some big name returns and adaptations, there are a few original series that fans really should keep an eye out for.

Housing Complex C will be making its debut this weekend, and Adult Swim is celebrating the premiere of the creepy looking new series with a special sneak peek clip that showcases a look at what to expect from this increasingly mysterious new series. With lots of talk about optical illusions between the two characters, it really teases that fans will need to keep their eyes open from what to expect from the new original. You can check out the sneak peek at Housing Complex C's premiere below:

Directed by Yuji Nara for Akatsuki, Housing Complex C premieres on Toonami on October 1st at midnight (so October 2nd) and streams with HBO Max the next day. The series features an original script and concept from amphibian, and is executive produced by Jason DeMarco and produced by Maki-Terashima-Furuta. The series stars the likes of Xanthe Huynh, Kayli Mills, Jake Eberle, Sean Chiplock, Suzie Yeung, Doug Stone, Michael Sorich, Caitlin Glass, Janis Carroll, Bob Carter and Ryan Colt Levy.

The opening theme for the series is performed by Ivan Kwong/AG and with a closing theme by De Tesla. The series will be running for four episodes in total, and as for what to expect from the new original, Adult Swim teases Housing Complex C as such, "Housing Complex C centers on Kimi (Huynh), who lives in a small housing complex in the sleepy seaside town of Kurosaki. But trouble seems to follow Kimi wherever she goes, and soon, horrific incidents begin to occur…is an ancient evil stalking the residents of Housing Complex C?"

What do you think of this first look at Housing Complex C's first episode? What are you hoping to see in the new Horror original series? Will you be tuning in when it kicks off this weekend? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!