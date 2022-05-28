Adult Swim Debuts Teaser for Mysterious New Anime, Housing Complex C

✖

Toonami is getting in on the original anime game something fierce in 2022, with Shenmue The Animation continuing to air new episodes and this fall set to see the arrival of the spooky anime adaptation of Junji Ito's Uzumaki. To expand on the anime horror front, Adult Swim shared the trailer for Housing Complex C, with this trailer originally being released by Toonami earlier this year following the confirmation of this original horror series along with the Cartoon Network programming block set to also give new seasons to FLCL.

Horror as a genre certainly isn't close to the scale of romantic comedies and/or fighting series within the realm of anime, though there has been some attempts in the past, with the likes of The Junji Ito Collection, Shiki, and Blood C to name a few. Certainly, while not categorized as straight horror, there have been some supernatural series such as Berserk, Bleach, Jujutsu Kaisen, and various Shonen series that haven't been afraid to dive into some creatures that definitely don't look like they come from our Earth. While there are still many mysteries revolving around the story of Housing Complex C, the new trailer certainly isn't shy about adding buckets of blood to the unique story that is set to arrive from Toonami and the animation studio known as Akatsuki.

Adult Swim shared the trailer for Housing Complex C which landed on Toonami earlier this year, giving fans the opportunity to catch it on Youtube to try to pierce together the story beats before this horrific original series hits the Cartoon Network Programming Block:

If you haven't heard of Housing Complex C before, Adult Swim released the following official description for the programming block's upcoming original anime series that is looking to pad out the horror genre within the medium:

"Trouble seems to follow Kimi wherever she goes. What evil horror lies in wait at "Housing Complex C" an original series directed by Yuji Nara with scripting and original concept by amphibian, and the animation studio is Akatsuki!"

