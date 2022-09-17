Adult Swim Reveals New Story Trailer for Horror Anime, Housing Complex C

Housing Complex C is the next original anime coming directly from Toonami, with the programming block airing within Cartoon Network's Adult Swim schedule. Unlike previous entries including Fena: Pirate Princess and Shenmue The Animation, the upcoming anime series will be mired in horror, with a new trailer arriving and giving fans a better idea as to the story following a young duo attempting to survive while facing down a mysterious, and monstrous, force that seems casts allusions to H.P. Lovecraft.

The new original series from Adult Swim will air at midnight on Saturday, October 1st, and if you don't want to stay up late, have no fear, because it will be streaming the next day on HBO Max, letting viewers watch the series in the daylight should the horror be too much for you. Housing Complex C is a completely original story, not based on a previous manga and/or light novel series, but taking a risk by creating a horror series within the realm of anime. Besides Junji Ito adaptations, there haven't been that many horror anime series, and we're crossing our fingers that this upcoming Toonami original will be able to light a spark just in time for spooky season.

The Official Adult Swim Twitter Account shared the new trailer for Housing Complex C, revealing that the anime protagonist, Kimi and Yuri, will be dealing with monstrous threats that come from the depths and have been lying in wait for the right opportunity to return:

Summer's over, now the nightmare begins. Housing Complex C premieres October 2nd on #Toonami pic.twitter.com/q2Zh4gEzVl — adult swim (@adultswim) September 17, 2022

Of course, Toonami is currently working on another popular horror adaptation, as Junji Ito's Uzumaki is still in production. While needing to be pushed back more than once, the series remains highly anticipated by fans, especially following the reveal of the animation style that perhaps is the most accurate adaptation of Ito's art to date.

If you're unfamiliar with this new terrifying tale, Adult Swim offered the following official description for the series that is looking to send shivers down the spines of anime fans:

"Trouble seems to follow Kimi wherever she goes. What evil horror lies in wait at "Housing Complex C" an original series directed by Yuji Nara with scripting and original concept by amphibian, and the animation studio is Akatsuki!"

Are you excited for Toonami's upcoming horror series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Adult Swim originals.