How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Has Been Pulled from YouTube Due to Content

Yukiya Murasaki and Takahiro Tsurusaki's How Not to Summon a Demon Lord light novel series got a huge boost with the debut of its anime adaptation in 2018. Following a recent trend of where Isekai anime series were twisting the formula, this series was embraced by fans for not only having a main character constantly fight off his anxiety, but also had him develop a relationship with multiple girls. It wasn't exactly explicit when it comes to shows of this type, but the anime dealt with trouble on YouTube when it was airing due to its content.

One of the first trailers for the series was notably flagged on YouTube for its content, and now another hiccup with the platform has forced How Not to Summon a Demon Lord to cancel its plans to freely stream the series on YouTube towards the end of the month. As revealed through the franchise's official Twitter account, How Not to Summon a Demon Lord has unfortunately had to stop sharing free episodes through YouTube's specialty anime channel in Japan.

The anime's Twitter account team is taking all of this in stride, however, as while they apologize to fans for YouTube flagging the series, production on the previously confirmed second season of the series is moving forward as scheduled despite the current effects of the novel coronavirus. So while fans have lost another way to way the sometimes spicy series, the second season of the anime will be around someday to cure that ailment!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.